Atlantic American (AAME) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

AAME opened at $3.22 on Thursday. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $49.44 million during the quarter.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

