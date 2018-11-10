Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Price Target Cut to $74.00 by Analysts at Imperial Capital

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) had its price target cut by Imperial Capital from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s FY2018 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.40 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.44. 190,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,092. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $75.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $656.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signia Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 120,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 42,895 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,792,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 50,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

