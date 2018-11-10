Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,566 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Atmos Energy worth $16,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 286,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,098,000 after acquiring an additional 63,933 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATO opened at $96.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.10. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $76.46 and a 12 month high of $98.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Barclays set a $91.00 price objective on Atmos Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

In other news, insider Richard W. Douglas sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $3,256,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,407.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy K. Quinn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $186,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution, and related sales and storage operations.

