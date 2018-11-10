Attunity (ATTU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Attunity is the leading provider of service-orientated software and solutions in the Workplace Applications market. Using Attunity’s software, companies can seamlessly and efficiently connect, transfer, join and stream to and from virtually any data source in real-time, and subsequently use that data to rapidly configure and deploy management-focused Workplace Applications. With successful deployments at thousands of organizations worldwide, Attunity has over seveteen years experience of providing enterprise-class software, both directly and indirectly through a number of strategic and OEM agreements with global-class partners such as HP, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Business Objects and Cognos. Listed on Nasdaq and with a worldwide headquarters in Boston, USA, Attunity serves its customers via offices in North America, Europe, Middle East, China and Australia, as well as through a network of local partners. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Attunity from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Attunity in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Attunity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Attunity from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Attunity from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Attunity currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of ATTU stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.86. 236,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,560. Attunity has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.74 and a beta of 1.83.

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Attunity had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Attunity will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATTU. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Attunity during the second quarter worth about $1,788,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Attunity during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Attunity during the second quarter worth about $3,016,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Attunity during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Attunity by 52.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 650,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 223,637 shares during the period. 37.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Attunity

Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments.

