Attunity (ATTU) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Attunity from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Attunity from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Attunity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Attunity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Attunity from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of ATTU opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $490.11 million, a P/E ratio of -73.74 and a beta of 1.83. Attunity has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.93 million. Attunity had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Analysts anticipate that Attunity will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Attunity in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Attunity in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Attunity in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Attunity in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Attunity in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

About Attunity

Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments.

