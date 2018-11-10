Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (AUBN) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) by 10,104.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,836 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.77% of Auburn National Bancorporation worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AUBN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. BHK Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.07. Auburn National Bancorporation Inc has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $53.96.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.09%.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

