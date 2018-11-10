Auctus Trading 45.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 10th. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for $0.0653 or 0.00001015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Ethfinex, HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded up 45.2% against the U.S. dollar. Auctus has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $50,748.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Auctus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007900 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015464 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00149186 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00251290 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $658.28 or 0.10233296 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011154 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,043,553 tokens. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Ethfinex, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.