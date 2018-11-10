AudioCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $539,403.00 (ADC)

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One AudioCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bleutrade. During the last week, AudioCoin has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. AudioCoin has a total market cap of $539,403.00 and $220.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006155 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00023313 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00304997 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000062 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00001493 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AudioCoin Profile

AudioCoin (CRYPTO:ADC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 933,354,399 coins. AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine. AudioCoin’s official website is www.audiocoin.eu.

AudioCoin Coin Trading

AudioCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AudioCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AudioCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AudioCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

