Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04), Morningstar.com reports. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 30.34% and a negative net margin of 12,536.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million.

NASDAQ AUPH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. 883,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,432. The firm has a market cap of $476.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.22. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $6.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AUPH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,000,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 171,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 218,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 33,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

