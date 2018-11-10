Auroracoin (AUR) Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last Week

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Auroracoin has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $1,162.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One Auroracoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00002264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ISX, Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006146 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00022669 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00304997 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000062 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001465 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Auroracoin Profile

AUR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 11,328,528 coins. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is. The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is.

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ISX, Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

