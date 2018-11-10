Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 691,489 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the October 15th total of 833,881 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,790 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AUG. Beacon Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Auryn Resources in a report on Monday, October 1st. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on shares of Auryn Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auryn Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th.

Get Auryn Resources alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:AUG opened at $1.07 on Friday. Auryn Resources has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

WARNING: “Auryn Resources Inc (AUG) Short Interest Down 17.1% in October” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/auryn-resources-inc-aug-short-interest-down-17-1-in-october.html.

About Auryn Resources

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Auryn Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auryn Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.