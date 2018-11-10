Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,200 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Autodesk by 197.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,802,152 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,537 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 5,008.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,058,418 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,699 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Autodesk by 248,332.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 993,729 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $130,268,000 after acquiring an additional 993,329 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 363.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,146,506 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $150,295,000 after acquiring an additional 898,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 101.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 830,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total transaction of $149,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,008 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $3,497,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,009 shares of company stock valued at $4,431,583 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $135.55 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $159.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. The business had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.74.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

