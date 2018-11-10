Autoweb (AUTO) Sets New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 61.64%. The firm had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.74 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Autoweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Autoweb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Autoweb by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 31,534 shares in the last quarter. Kokino LLC boosted its position in Autoweb by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kokino LLC now owns 706,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Autoweb during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Autoweb by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 146,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 21,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fondren Management LP boosted its position in Autoweb by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 419,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 139,369 shares in the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $32.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.40.

About Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

