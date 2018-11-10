Avon Products, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (AVP)

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Avon Products in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 5th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Avon Products’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avon Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avon Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Avon Products from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Avon Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

Shares of NYSE:AVP opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.41 million, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. Avon Products has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $2.99.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director James A. Mitarotonda acquired 100,000 shares of Avon Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $14,082.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVP. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avon Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avon Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Avon Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avon Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lifted its position in shares of Avon Products by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

