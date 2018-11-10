Axel Springer (SPR) Given a €77.50 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.50 ($90.12) price objective on Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Barclays set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €66.33 ($77.13).

SPR opened at €58.10 ($67.56) on Wednesday. Axel Springer has a fifty-two week low of €49.45 ($57.50) and a fifty-two week high of €73.80 ($85.81).

Axel Springer Company Profile

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

