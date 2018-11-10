Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AXSM. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $5.00 target price on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.10.

NASDAQ AXSM traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 448,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,109. The stock has a market cap of $102.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -0.51. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 59,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Axsome Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its product candidate portfolio includes AXS-05, AXS-09, AXS-02, AXS-07, and AXS-06. AXS-05 is in the Phase III clinical trial in treatment resistant depression and in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for smoking cessation.

