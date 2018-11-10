B. Riley Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Independence Contract Drilling Inc (ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Independence Contract Drilling in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.23). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Independence Contract Drilling’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q1 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ICD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Independence Contract Drilling in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Independence Contract Drilling from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

NYSE:ICD opened at $3.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $5.48.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $28.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 16.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 57.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 9.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 21,170 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 47.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 27,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin.

