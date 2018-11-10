B. Riley Comments on Uniqure NV’s FY2022 Earnings (QURE)

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Uniqure in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Kumar now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.29.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on QURE. HC Wainwright set a $42.00 price target on shares of Uniqure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $58.00 price target on shares of Uniqure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of Uniqure stock opened at $25.72 on Thursday. Uniqure has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 8.36.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 725.04% and a negative return on equity of 58.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniqure by 276.5% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the 2nd quarter worth about $983,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The company develops AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia; and AMT-126, a gene therapy for the treatment of congestive heart failure and AMT-130 to treat huntington's disease.

