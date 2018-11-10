B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE)

Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) – B. Riley lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Spark Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Kumar now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Spark Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Spark Therapeutics to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on shares of Spark Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Spark Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.52.

Spark Therapeutics stock opened at $42.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 18.14 and a current ratio of 10.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.27. Spark Therapeutics has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $96.59.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.44 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 127.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 463.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.90) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 1,045.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 39.6% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

