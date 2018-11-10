B. Riley Reiterates $50.00 Price Target for Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

B. Riley set a $50.00 price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ SHEN traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, reaching $44.67. 409,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $44.82.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $158.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.14 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 14.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other news, SVP Edward H. Mckay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,993.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $127,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $588,787. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,323,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,676,000 after acquiring an additional 239,253 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 197,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 118,947 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 630.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 101,535 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 777.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 88,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth $2,616,000. 47.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio.

