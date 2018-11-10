BAE SYS PLC/S (BAESY) Raised to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BAE SYS PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

BAE SYS PLC/S stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.47. 90,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. BAE SYS PLC/S has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $36.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE SYS PLC/S stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S were worth $10,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BAE SYS PLC/S

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

