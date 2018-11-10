Baker Hughes A GE Co (BHGE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on November 30th

Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th.

Baker Hughes A GE has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Baker Hughes A GE to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Baker Hughes A GE stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.84. Baker Hughes A GE has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.59%. Baker Hughes A GE’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes A GE will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.79.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

