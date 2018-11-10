Ballast Inc. Grows Holdings in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,858 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $36,083,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 115.3% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 697,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $34,083,000 after purchasing an additional 373,651 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 878,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $49,281,000 after purchasing an additional 71,411 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 14.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets set a $51.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “$51.15” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.48.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $809,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rosalind G. Brewer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.04 per share, for a total transaction of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,600.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 280,832 shares of company stock worth $15,052,087 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX opened at $68.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $68.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 86.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ballast Inc. Grows Holdings in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/ballast-inc-grows-holdings-in-starbucks-co-sbux.html.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.