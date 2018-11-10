Bank of America Boosts Five9 (FIVN) Price Target to $28.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIVN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Five9 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five9 from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Five9 currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.92.

Five9 stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.51. 874,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,770. Five9 has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -250.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 6.95.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,630.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $47,441.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,365.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,708 shares of company stock worth $4,296,448. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Five9 by 21.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Five9 by 22.2% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 12.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Five9 by 81.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 2.3% during the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 109,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

