Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 935,464 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GREK. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $562,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 22,591 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 444,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 18,830 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period.

Get Global X MSCI Greece ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GREK opened at $7.70 on Friday. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $11.56.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/bank-of-america-corp-de-decreases-position-in-global-x-msci-greece-etf-grek.html.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GREK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Greece ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Greece ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.