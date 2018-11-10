Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.05 Million Position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (EWM)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,993 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.40% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWM. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,996 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $880,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 21,814,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 218,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 218,148 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,712,000.

NYSEARCA EWM opened at $30.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

