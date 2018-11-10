Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.11 Million Stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (KBA)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 45.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,619 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBA. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 67.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBA stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $39.22.

