Bank of America Downgrades Nevro (NVRO) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nevro from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.11.

NVRO stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.92. 870,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.54 and a beta of -0.29. Nevro has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $94.34.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). Nevro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nevro will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 65.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the second quarter valued at $1,054,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 496.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 51,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 3.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 13.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

