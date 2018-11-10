Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.97 Million Stake in Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,835,000 after purchasing an additional 207,953 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 889,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,255,000 after purchasing an additional 167,869 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 708,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 605,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 565,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,119 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.88.

In other news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 1,616 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $117,741.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,487,246.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $60.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.52 and a beta of 0.95. Varonis Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $46.35 and a 52 week high of $83.10.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 26.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company, through its software, allows organizations to protect data stored on premises and on cloud, such as sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

