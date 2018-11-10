Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 1,723 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 429,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $92,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,834,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,411,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,959,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,760,000 after buying an additional 334,869 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 324.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 294,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,013,000 after buying an additional 224,823 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,096,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,932,000 after acquiring an additional 206,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $2,502,316.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,438,220.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Carson purchased 2,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.34 per share, for a total transaction of $313,885.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,845.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 262,698 shares of company stock worth $31,728,885 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

MHK opened at $125.65 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.45 and a 12-month high of $286.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.62.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by ($0.29). Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on MHK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $294.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $275.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.06.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

