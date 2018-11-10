Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $88.81 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,536 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $88,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,154,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in United Rentals by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 995,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,992,000 after purchasing an additional 564,954 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,798,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in United Rentals by 2,369.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 384,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,814,000 after purchasing an additional 369,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $126.67 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.48 and a fifty-two week high of $190.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.61.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.18. United Rentals had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jenne K. Britell acquired 435 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.07 per share, with a total value of $50,055.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,079.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 544 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.45 per share, for a total transaction of $58,452.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,276.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America set a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.92.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

