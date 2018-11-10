Baozun (BZUN) Shares Gap Down to $43.09

Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.48, but opened at $43.09. Baozun shares last traded at $40.19, with a volume of 2308646 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.98 and a beta of 3.62.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.87. Baozun had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Baozun Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Baozun during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Baozun by 2,531.6% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Baozun during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Baozun during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Baozun during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, store operations, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

