Barclays Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) a €106.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. equinet set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €88.50 ($102.91).

ETR:BMW opened at €73.36 ($85.30) on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52 week low of €77.07 ($89.62) and a 52 week high of €97.04 ($112.84).

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

