Barclays Downgrades British Land (BLND) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of British Land (LON:BLND) to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has GBX 580 ($7.58) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 730 ($9.54).

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on British Land from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 715 ($9.34) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, September 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.98) target price (up from GBX 820 ($10.71)) on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on British Land from GBX 695 ($9.08) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 690.50 ($9.02).

Get British Land alerts:

Shares of BLND stock opened at GBX 624.80 ($8.16) on Wednesday. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 587 ($7.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 695 ($9.08).

In related news, insider Lynn Gladden acquired 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 597 ($7.80) per share, with a total value of £8,453.52 ($11,046.02). Also, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts sold 2,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 624 ($8.15), for a total value of £14,651.52 ($19,144.81). In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,491 shares of company stock worth $890,547.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £18.1 billion (British Land share: £13.5 billion) as at 30 September 2017 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.