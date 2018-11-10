Barclays Initiates Coverage on Anaplan (PLAN)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.33.

PLAN stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.22. 354,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,840. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $27.30.

In related news, Director Robert E. Beauchamp bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Ying Xian Chung bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,118,599 shares of company stock worth $19,088,283 in the last 90 days.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

