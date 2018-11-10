Bard Ventures Ltd (CVE:CBS) shares were down 15.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 130,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 116,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Bard Ventures (CBS) Trading Down 15.8%” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/bard-ventures-cbs-trading-down-15-8.html.

About Bard Ventures (CVE:CBS)

Bard Ventures Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and silver deposits. Its principal resource properties are the Lone Pine and Grouse Mountain properties located in British Columbia.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.