Bausch Health Companies Inc to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ FY2019 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.28.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Tobam purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $13,886,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,132,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,474,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $11,494,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,974,000. Institutional investors own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 19,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $498,251.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph C. Papa acquired 30,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.32 per share, for a total transaction of $669,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 165,000 shares of company stock worth $3,890,700 over the last 90 days. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal.

