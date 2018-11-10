Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Has $318,000 Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 58.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,617 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,829 shares during the quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 6.3% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 35,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 103,396 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 226,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 55,577 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 19.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,671 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other Juniper Networks news, insider Anand Athreya sold 113,039 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $3,357,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,974.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,839 shares of company stock worth $4,551,726. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.47. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $30.80.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The network equipment provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 target price on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Juniper Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 target price on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/bbva-compass-bancshares-inc-has-318000-position-in-juniper-networks-inc-jnpr.html.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.