Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Invests $228,000 in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 948 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,172,550 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,445,080,000 after acquiring an additional 134,397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,582,932 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,600,000 after acquiring an additional 197,188 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FedEx by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,577,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $358,156,000 after buying an additional 56,831 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $336,439,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in FedEx by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,036,861 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $249,665,000 after buying an additional 81,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, Director Susan Patricia Griffith acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $225.16 per share, with a total value of $225,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total value of $281,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx stock opened at $224.40 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $207.90 and a twelve month high of $274.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.32). FedEx had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research set a $275.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.86.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/bbva-compass-bancshares-inc-invests-228000-in-fedex-co-fdx.html.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.