BBX Capital Corp (BBX) Given $16.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $16.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BBX Capital an industry rank of 216 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

BBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of BBX Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BBX Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Shares of BBX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 417,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. BBX Capital has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. BBX Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BBX Capital by 355.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,911,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,323,000 after buying an additional 3,052,693 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BBX Capital by 161.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,707,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after buying an additional 1,055,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BBX Capital by 334.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 911,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after buying an additional 701,619 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in BBX Capital by 312.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 738,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 559,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in BBX Capital by 66.8% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,182,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 473,390 shares in the last quarter. 32.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

