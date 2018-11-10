Beazley (BEZ) Price Target Cut to GBX 650 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Beazley to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.95) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 575 ($7.51).

Get Beazley alerts:

Shares of LON BEZ remained flat at $GBX 532 ($6.95) during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,000. Beazley has a 1 year low of GBX 422.15 ($5.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 579 ($7.57).

In related news, insider George Blunden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.67), for a total transaction of £29,350 ($38,350.97).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.