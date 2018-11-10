Bechtle (BC8) Given a €92.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BC8 has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €63.90 ($74.30) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bechtle currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €87.11 ($101.29).

Get Bechtle alerts:

Shares of BC8 stock traded down €0.95 ($1.10) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €78.70 ($91.51). The company had a trading volume of 85,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. Bechtle has a 52-week low of €48.83 ($56.78) and a 52-week high of €75.40 ($87.67).

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.