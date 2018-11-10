Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 44,113 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 707,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,113 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.4% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $73,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,625,000 after buying an additional 29,540 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 140,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $119.50 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “$111.53” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.44.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $111.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $376.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $125,281.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

