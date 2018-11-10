Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on Becton Dickinson and and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.07.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.07, for a total transaction of $9,956,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,210,614.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 5,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.36, for a total value of $1,257,606.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,750.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $243.26 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $209.91 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/10/becton-dickinson-and-co-bdx-shares-bought-by-ifg-advisory-llc.html.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.