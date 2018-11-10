Beigene (BGNE) PT Set at $200.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 price objective on Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beigene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Beigene from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a report on Monday, July 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Beigene in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.34.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.25. 461,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,171. Beigene has a 1 year low of $77.54 and a 1 year high of $220.10. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $0.44. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 46.32% and a negative net margin of 320.08%. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Beigene’s revenue was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beigene will post -10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Xiaodong Wang sold 3,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $547,597.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald W. Glazer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $358,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,512. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Beigene by 5,558.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Beigene in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Beigene in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Beigene in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Beigene in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd. develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

