Bellatrix Exploration (BXE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bellatrix Exploration (NYSE:BXE) (TSE:BXE) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company engaged in the exploration for, and the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Get Bellatrix Exploration alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a sell rating on shares of Bellatrix Exploration in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Bellatrix Exploration from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Bellatrix Exploration from an underperform rating to a $0.94 rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.48.

Shares of BXE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 108,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,538. Bellatrix Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $62.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Bellatrix Exploration

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bellatrix Exploration (BXE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bellatrix Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellatrix Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.