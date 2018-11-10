Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutz (DEZ) a €9.40 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) price target on Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Warburg Research set a €9.30 ($10.81) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC set a €9.20 ($10.70) target price on Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €9.07 ($10.54).

ETR:DEZ traded down €0.24 ($0.28) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €6.56 ($7.63). The company had a trading volume of 369,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,421. Deutz has a 1-year low of €5.80 ($6.74) and a 1-year high of €8.25 ($9.59).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the design, development, production, and sale of compact diesel engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of approximately 8 liters.

