Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Evonik Industries (EVK) a €35.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EVK. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Independent Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, equinet set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €34.48 ($40.09).

Shares of EVK stock opened at €26.72 ($31.07) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.34).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

