B&G Foods (BGS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

BGS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on B&G Foods from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on B&G Foods from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. B&G Foods has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.22.

Shares of B&G Foods stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.05. 717,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,895. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.52.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $422.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 4.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 98,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 4.5% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

