BHP Billiton plc (BBL) Receives $38.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

BBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BHP Billiton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Billiton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Investec raised shares of BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th.

BHP Billiton stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.46. 1,253,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,267. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BHP Billiton has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Billiton by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,721 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in BHP Billiton during the first quarter worth approximately $547,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Billiton during the second quarter worth approximately $186,223,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in BHP Billiton during the second quarter worth approximately $742,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Billiton during the second quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, energy coal, and oil and gas.

